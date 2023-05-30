St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputies Install Car Seats At State Event

Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth installs a car seat

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Last week, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in cooperation with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and Maryland Department of Health, conducted a child safety seat installation and giveaway event. A total of 15 car seats were provided to local residents who are expecting children or have children age five or younger.

During the event held at the St. Mary’s County Behavioral Health Hub in Lexington Park, deputies who are certified in child safety seat installations assisted families by demonstrating how to properly install and use them.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that on Oct. 1, 2022, Maryland law changed its child safety seat regulations. A child should remain in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least two years old, and then in an age-appropriate seat until the age of eight, unless the child is 4′ 9″ or taller.

Cpl. Rachael Roszell checks on a car seat