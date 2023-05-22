St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Host Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 18, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Corps, in a collaborative effort with St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, SAYSF Bible Church, St. Mary’s County Church of Christ and Patuxent Baptist Church, hosted their Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

In addition to traditional cookout food, the event featured a foam party for children of all ages, along with balloon animals. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Peer Support Team was also there to offer information about resources available to employees and families.

“Yet the greatest thing at the cookout was a chance for families and the community to interact in a safe, relaxed environment,” Charlie Wharton, one of the Chaplains, told TheBayNet.com. “The biggest things that were on display were smiles and a showing of mutual respect between law enforcement and the community.”

“This annual cookout is all about letting our Law Enforcement community know that they are supported and appreciated. This cookout is also an opportunity to show an appreciation for our Law Enforcement families. The men and women in Law Enforcement go to great lengths to protect and serve our community and their families provide support and stability for them,” Wharton explained. “By hosting this family-centered cookout for families during National Police Week, caring people come together to share food, fun and fellowship.”

Wharton also went on to express his thoughts on the event and why he thinks hosting events and get-togethers such as this, is so important for the community.

“Personally, I am blessed to live in two worlds – one involves the church and the other involves Law Enforcement. These two are not mutually exclusive, in fact they make great partners. We are both searching for ways to keep our community safe and healthy. Additionally, by bringing people from different divisions within the agency in a relaxed environment, we build bridges for better collaboration in the future. Yet, in the end, the most important thing we hope to gain is letting our personnel and their families know that they are loved, respected and appreciated. We truly are a family!”

All photos courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com