On View Arrests:

Burglary- On March 25, 2022, Dep. Wynnyk responded to the 21400 block of Sydney Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported check the welfare. The residence is unoccupied and has a lockbox on the door. Carlos Isaisas Hernandez-Ticas, age 20 of no fixed address, was located inside the residence. Investigation determined Hernandez-Ticas did not have authorization or permission to be inside the residence. Hernandez-Ticas was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree.

Carlos Isaisas Hernandez-Ticas

Assault/Disorderly Conduct- On March 25, 2022, DFC. Westphal responded to the 45000 block of Miramar Way in California, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 26 of Great Mills, arrived at the victim’s place of employment and grabbed the victim and put the victim in a headlock. Numerous citizens intervened and attempted to stop the assault at which time Brooks pushed one victim and headbutted another. Brooks is also the respondent of a valid court order preventing Brooks from contacting the victim. Brooks was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order.

Dimitri Paul Brooks

Violate Protective Order- On March 26, 2022, DFC. Shelko made contact with the victim who advised Vincent Paul Shontere, age 59 of Avenue, violated a valid court order by contacting the victim and going to the prohibited residence in the 38000 block of Malcolm Gass Lane in Avenue. Shontere was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Vincent Paul Shontere

Assault- On March 26, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 21300 block of Foxglove Court in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Jahlil Menyata Cooper, age 30 of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the face, and bit the victim on the hand, causing visible injury. Cooper was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Jahlil Menvata Cooper

Handgun Arrest- On March 27, 2022, DFC. Raley conducted a vehicle stop in the 22700 block of Three Notch Road in California. Prior to the vehicle stop Emergency Communications received a call regarding the vehicle being operated in a reckless manner. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., age 39 of Washington, D.C. Kennedy was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Kennedy was uncooperative, and attempted to pull away from deputies on scene. A vehicle inventory search was conducted prior to the vehicle being towed. Located during the inventory search was a loaded handgun. Kennedy was charged with Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Resisting Arrest and Driving While Intoxicated.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.

Warrants Served:

03/24/22- Ryan Michael Clark, age 38 of Hollywood- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.

Ryan Michael Clark

03/27/22- Michael Dean Pistorio Jr., age 21 of no fixed address- Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kril# 382.