Assault- On March 1, 2022, Dep. Mattera responded to the 45500 block of Baringer Drive in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Deborah Lynn Berglund, age 58 of California, struck the victim in the face several times, causing visible injury. Berglund was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Reckless Endangerment- On March 2, 2022, Cpl. Maloy responded to the 28200 block of Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported individual with a gun. Investigation determined Francis Wayne Bridgette, age 57 of Mechanicsville, was outside the victim’s residence brandishing a firearm. Bridgette was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment.

Francis Wayne Bridgette

Burglary- On March 3, 2022, Dep. Wilson responded to the 42200 block of Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Joseph Lloyd Welch Jr., age 31 of Leonardtown, broke a window on the door of the victim’s camper, and then entered the victim’s camper. The victim further advised Welch made threats to burn the victim’s camper down. Welch was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Threat of Arson and Property Destruction.

Joseph Lloyd Welch

Assault- On March 3, 2022, Dep. Salas responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported check the welfare. Investigation determined the Jason Earl William Jones, age 40 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim during an argument by throwing the victim to the ground, causing visible injuries. Jones was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Jason Earl William Jones

Assault- On March 4, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined James Reginald Flanagan, age 24, and Charles Henry Thompson Jr., age 27, both of Lexington Park, entered the victim’s cell and began to actively assault the victim. Flanagan and Thompson were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

James Reginald Flanagan

Charles Henry Thompson Jr.



Assault- On March 7, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 27100 block of Barton Street in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Norman Jim Goedecke, age 53 of Mechanicsville, struck the victim on the leg with a metal pipe, causing visible injury. Goedecke was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Norman Jim Goedecke

Assault/Property Destruction- On March 7, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 22000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jessica Lynne Gibson, age 35 of Lexington Park, assaulted the two victims by shoving both victims. Gibson also broke a window at the residence by throwing an unknown item at the window, shattering the window. Gibson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Jessica Lynne Gibson

Violate Protective Order- On March 7, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 21200 block of Joe Baker Court in Lexington Park, for the reported violation of protective order. Investigation determined John Russell Newman Jr., age 52 of Lexington Park, contacted the victim in violation of a valid court order and threatened the victim. Newman was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

John Russell Newman Jr.

Violate Protective Order- On March 7, 2022, Cpl. Pontorno responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Patrick Orlando Ballard, age 53 of Great Mills, violated a valid court order by going to the victim’s residence. Ballard was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Patrick Orlando Ballard

Assault- On March 7, 2022, Dep. Hunsinger responded to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road in Callaway, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Heather Elizabeth Johnson, age 47 of Callaway, spit in the victims face, ripped the victim’s clothes, and scratched the victim leaving visible injury. Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Heather Elizabeth Johnson

Violate Protective Order- On March 7, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 21600 block of Colton Point Road in Bushwood, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Vincent Paul Shontere, age 57 of Avenue, was at the victim’s residence in violation of a valid court order. Shontere was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order.

Vincent Paul Shontere

Assault- On March 7, 2022, DFC. Beyer responded to the 23000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported Assault. Investigation determined Mark Anthony Buckler, age 39 of Leonardtown, forcibly removed the victim’s cellphone from the victim’s hand, at which time an altercation began for the phone. During the altercation, the victim sustained a visible injury to the left side of the victim’s head. Buckler was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Mark Anthony Buckler

Assault- On March 8, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 21300 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kamisha Raquel Thomas, age 29 of Lexington Park, pushed the victim causing the victim to fall and sustain injury to the victim’s knee and elbow. Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Kamisha Raquel Thomas

Assault- On March 8, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 45900 block of Herring Court in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Taniyah Monay Johnson, age 25 of California, assaulted the victim by spitting on the victim and scratching the victim. Johnson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Taniyah Monay Johnson

Juvenile Referrals:

03/04/22- Female age 14 of Mechanicsville- Disruption of School Activities by DFC. Alvey# 275.

03/04/22- Male age 13 of Clements- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by DFC. Alvey# 275.

03/07/22- Female age 12 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School Activities, and Affray by Cpl. Carberry# 167.

03/07/22- Male age 14 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School Activities, and Affray by Cpl. Carberry# 167.

03/07/22- Female age 13 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School Activities and Affray by Cpl. Carberry# 167.

03/08/22- Male age 11 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. McClure# 299.

03/08/22- Female age 12 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. McClure# 299.

03/09/22- Female age 16 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Threat of Arson by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.