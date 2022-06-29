St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On June 13, 2022, DFC. Raley arrested David Richard Speakman, age 28 of Leonardtown, on outstanding warrants for his arrest for Failure to Appear/Escape, Assault and Resisting Arrest. Upon arrival at the detention center, suspected Suboxone strips were located in the sole of Speakman’s shoe. Speakman was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Introduce Contraband at Detention Center.

Drug Arrest- On June 14, 2022, DFC. Westphal conducted a traffic stop in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, and identified the operator of the vehicle to be Joseph Tyler William Brooks, age 25 of Lexington Park. A K-9 scan was conducted and the K-9 altered to possible CDS in the vehicle. Located in the vehicle was a plastic cylinder containing suspected cocaine. Located on Brooks was another plastic cylinder containing suspected cocaine. Brooks was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

Drug Arrest- On June 16, 2022, Dep. McLean arrested Nicole Anne Kelly, age 36 of Lexington Park, on an outstanding warrant and transported her to the detention center. A female correctional officer located a bag of pills hidden in Kelly’s bra. Kelly had suspected Percocet, Zolpidem Tartrate, and Fentanyl in the bag. Kelly was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS While Confined/Detention Center.

Violate Protective Order- On June 25, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 23800 block of Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported disturbance. Marcell Jermaine Taylor, age 28 of Hollywood, was located on scene. Taylor is prohibited by a valid court order from being at the residence and contacting the victim. Taylor was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On June 26, 2022, Cpl. McClure responded to the 41800 block of Tomey Court in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined George Henry Wilson III, age 18 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and back. Visible injury was observed to the victim and Wilson was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Illegal Possession of Ammunition- On June 26, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant in the 21600 block of Forest Run Drive in Lexington Park. Ammunition was recovered during the search warrant. Investigation determined the ammunition belonged to Joshua Alexander Mason, age 38 of Lexington Park. Mason if prohibited by law from possessing ammunition. Mason was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Assault- On June 27, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Antwaun Augustus Williams, age 50 of South Carolina, assaulted the victim in a cell at the detention center. The victim had visible injury and Williams was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Warrants Served:

06/16/22- Nicole Anne Kelly, age 36 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Distribution by Dep. McLean# 400.

06/19/22- Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 46 of Drayden- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Morgan# 384.

06/19/22- Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper, age 28 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Marijuana Plus 10 Grams, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

06/23/22- James Garrick Young, age 63 of Avenue- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by DFC. Shelko# 326.

06/23/22- Ronald Lowell Davis, age 51 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Beishline# 252.

06/23/22- Tina Mare Eisenhardt, age 46 of Chaptico- Theft by Dep. Dixon# 380.

06/24/22- James Edward Wade III, age 30 of Hagerstown- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by DFC. Snyder# 342.

06/24/22- Bonnie Lee Tippett, age 56 of Lexington Park- Burglary 1st, 2nd, 3rd Degree and Theft by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

06/24/22- Franklin Earl Robinson, age 54 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property and Violation of Probation/Burglary 1st Degree by Cpl. Teague# 249.

06/24/22- Doris Stephanie Mackall, age 63 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

06/27/22- Crystal Lynn Magtutu, age 35 of Lusby- Failure to Appear/Defense Witness by DFC. Raley# 345.

06/27/22- Kristyn Morgan Nelson, age 25 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Allebach# 392.