St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Assault- On August 17, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 44600 block of Joy Chapel Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Katherine Ann Combs, age 37 of Hollywood, pushed and scratched the victim, causing visible injury to the victim. Combs was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Violate Protective Order- On August 17, 2022, Dep. Katulich responded to the 20900 block of Coronet Place in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Deandre Holness, age 26 of California, sent numerous text messages to the victim, violating a valid court order. Holness was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Deandre Holness

Assault- On August 18, 2022, DFC. Fenwick responded to the 22000 block of Orchid Bloom Way in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Camilliha Lashay Somerville, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the head numerous times, causing visible injury. Somerville was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Camiliha Lashay Somerville

Assault- On August 18, 2022, Cpl. Pontorno responded to the 30200 block of Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Donte Christopher Curtis, age 42 of Charlotte Hall, scratched the victim during an argument, causing visible injury to the victim’s wrist. Curtis was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Donte Christopher Curtis

Abduction- On August 20, 2022, Dep. C. Hill responded to the 28600 block of Hancock Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported disturbance. While deputies contacted the victim, Kristine Doreen Dean, age 56 of Mechanicsville, left the residence with the victim’s juvenile child. Deputies located Dean, who refused to tell deputies where she had taken the child. The child was quickly located at a nearby residence and returned to the victim. Dean was charged with Child Abduction and Obstructing and Hindering an Investigation.

Kristine Doreen Dean

Assault- On August 20, 2022, DFC. Luffey responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined William Edward Johnson, age 32 of Suitland and Tyquan Samuel Wills, age 22 of Lexington Park, entered into a mutual assault in the dayroom. Johnson and Wills were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

William Edward Johnson

Tyquan Samuel Wills

Assault- On August 21, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tysenne Cheyenne Orndorff, age 23 of Lexington Park, threw two picture frames at the victim, which struck the victim’s arm, causing visible injury. Orndorff was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Violate Protective Order- On August 21, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti conducted a traffic stop in the 22300 block of Three Notch Road in California. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Davon Amonie Barnes, age 26 of Lexington Park. Investigation determined Barnes was a respondent in a protective order which prevented him from contacting the victim, who was the operator of the vehicle. Barnes was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Davon Amonie Barnes

Assault- On August 23, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 45000 block of Knockeyon Lane in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Eric Javon Thomas, age 40 of California, strangled and struck the victim in the ankle, causing visible injury to the victim. Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Eric Javon Thomas

Assault- On August 24, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 45600 block of Summer Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Sylvia Denise Young, age 42 of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the face multiple times, causing visible injury to the victim. Young was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Sylvia Denise Young

Assault- On August 25, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 45000 block of Charles Way in Great Mills, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Dante Demetri Henry, age 23 of Great Mills, punched and bit the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Henry was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Dante Demetri Henry

Warrants Served:

08/17/22- Mark Anthony Kowalik, age 29 of Lexington Park- Rape 1st and 2nd Degree and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

Mark Anthony Kowalik

08/17/22- Donnie NMN Richardson, age 47 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Theft by Det. Vogt# 356.

Donnie NMN Richardson

08/17/22- Abner Giles Milam IV, age 43 of California- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Abner Giles Milam IV

08/17/22- Trevaughn Jerome Johnson, age 30 of Lexington Park- Driving Uninsured Motor Vehicle by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Trevaughn Jerome Johnson

08/17/22- Matthew Melvin Anderkovitch, age 34 of Cobb Island- Driving on Suspended License by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Matthew Melvin Anderkovitch

08/18/22- Patricia Lynn Jones, age 59 of Lexington Park- Escape by Dep. Wilson# 370.

Patricia Lynn Jones

08/20/22- James Mark Kimble, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Violation of Probation/Burglary 2nd Degree by DFC. Luffey# 352.

James Mark Kimble

08/20/22- Calvin Ben Jones, age 71 of Leonardtown- Driving Without a License by Dep. Haas# 367.

Calvin Ben Jones

08/21/22- Steven Eric Brickman, age 43 of Charlotte Hall- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395. (No Photograph Available)

08/22/22- Eric Daniel Grabis, age 43 of Brandywine- Sex Offender/Fail to Notify by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

Eric Daniel Grabis

08/23/22- Walter Crouse Prentiss III, age 42 of Anne Arundel- Rape 1st Degree, Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Walter Crouse Prentiss III

08/23/22- Rayesha NMN Sydnor, age 23 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by Cpl. Knott# 234.

Rayesha NMN Sydnor

08/24/22- Jordan-Marie Joy Florence, age 20 of California- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

Jordan-Marie Florence

08/24/22- Kelly Nicole Smith, age 27 of Great Mills- Failure to Appear/Theft by DFC. T. Snyder# 342.