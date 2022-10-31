St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On October 12, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth arrested James Perry Bond, age 31 of no fixed address, in the 45000 block of Krystal Lane in Great Mills, for an outstanding warrant for Driving While Suspended. Located on Bond was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Bond was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

James Perry Bond

Drug Arrest- On October 13, 2022, Dep. Senatore responded to the 27600 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported disturbance. Contact was made with Gregory Allen Tippett, age 29 of Mechanicsville. Located in Tippett’s pocket were three suspected Hydrocodone pills and one suspected Adderall pill. Tippett was arrested and charged with CDS: Not Marijuana.

Gregory Allen Tippett

Drug Arrest- On October 14, 2022, DFC. Westphal conducted a vehicle stop in the 21400 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The operator was identified as Christina Marie Fetty, age 44 of Lexington Park. Located in Fetty’s vehicle was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue and a quantity of crushed, suspected cocaine was located on the driver’s seat. Fetty was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.

Christina Marie Fetty

Rogue and Vagabond- On October 20, 2022, Dep. Palmer responded to the 19000 block of King James Parkway in Lexington Park, for the individual attempting to enter vehicles. Investigation determined Martin NMN Bray, age 47 of Lexington Park, was observed covering his hands with a jacket and attempted to enter vehicles in the area. Further investigation determined Bray entered an unlocked vehicle and appeared to be checking the center console. Bray was located in the area by deputies and arrested. Bray was charged with Rogue and Vagabond.

Martin NMN Bray

Drug Arrest- On October 14, 2022, DFC. Wimberly made contact with James Richard Berry, age 41 of Lexington Park, in the 21500 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park. Berry had an outstanding warrant for the charge of Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended. Located in Berry’s pocket was a folded dollar bill containing suspected cocaine. Berry was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and served the outstanding warrant.

James Richard Berry

Assault- On October 20, 2022, Dep. Cucinotta responded to the 27600 block of Bosse Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Anthony Daniel Liberto, age 25 of Mechanicsville, grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed the victim into a wall, causing visible injury. Liberto was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Anthony Daniel Liberto

Assault- On October 21, 2022, Dep. Senatore responded to the 28900 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Glenn Joseph Grabis III, age 19 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the head and upper arm. Grabis was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Burglary/Assault- On October 22, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 21400 block of Rodine Way in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary. Investigation determined Nathan Scott Atzenhoffer, age 27 of Lexington Park, forced entry into the victim’s residence, and pushed the victim to the ground. Atzenhoffer left the scene and returned a short time later and was arrested. Atzenhoffer was charged with Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree and Assault 2nd Degree.

Nathan Scott Atzenhoffer

Violate Protective Order- On October 22, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 45900 block of East Quincy Terrace in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Christine Diodos Casenas, age 37 of Callaway, attempted to contact the victim in violation of valid court order. Casenas was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On October 22, 2022, Dep. Rodriguez responded to the 46800 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for a conservator request. While deputies were on scene, Hunter Wesley Carter, age 20 of Leonardtown, yelled threats to the victim, and lunged at the victim attempting to assault the victim. Carter was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Hunter Wesley Carter

Assault- On October 23, 2022, Dep. Lawrence responded to the 39500 block of Jarrell Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brandon Lowell Stump, age 30 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim by the neck, and throwing the victim to the ground. Stump was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Brandon Lowell Stump

Assault- On October 24, 2022, Dep. C. Hill responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick, and Derrick Clifton Marshall, age 44 of Lexington Park, assaulted each other during an argument. Favors and Marshall were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Juwan Matthew Favors

Derrick Clifton Marshall

Assault- On October 24, 2022, Dep. McLean responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the reported assault. Investigation determined William Carillo-Hernandez, age 45 of Lexington Park, and Ryan Nicholas Cherrico, age 32 of Mechanicsville, assaulted each other during an argument. Carillo-Hernandez and Cherrico were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

William Carillo-Hernandez

Ryan Nicholas Cherrico

Warrants Served:

09/22/22- Melinda Louise Fulk, age 34 of Piney Point- CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute, Narcotics: Production Equipment, and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Melinda Louise Fulk

09/28/22- Shean Alexander Frey, age 31 of Lusby- CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute, Narcotics: Production Equipment, and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Stewart# 310.

Shean Alexander Frey

10/11/22- John Webster Wills, age 53 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute, Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime, Narcotics: Production Equipment, Rifle/Shotgun With Felony Conviction, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Det. Lawrence# 279.

John Webster Wills

10/18/22- Orbin Hans Carter IV, age 37 of Lexington Park- Driving While Suspended by Dep. Stewart# 310.

Orbin Hans Carter IV

10/18/22- Melvin Lee Mackall, age 63 of Lusby- Failure to Appear/Driving Under the Influence by Dep. Stewart# 310. (No Photograph Available)

10/19/22- Destiny Marie Ayres, age 21 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Hill# 381.

Destiny Marie Ayres

10/19/22- Bobby Tracy Bailey, age 58 of no fixed address- Failure to Register/False Information by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Bobby Tracy Bailey

10/21/22- Nicholas Christopher Bologna, age 37 of Virginia- Failure to Appear/Malicious Burning 1st Degree by Dep. Senatore# 404.

Nicholas Christopher Bologna

10/21/22- Charles Cecil Thomas, age 57 of Clements- Driving Without a License by Dep. Dixon# 380.

Charles Cecil Thomas

10/22/22- Kristylee Marie Barnes, age 43 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Driving Under the Influence of Controlled Dangerous Substance by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Kristylee Marie Barnes

10/23/22- David Lloyd Adams, age 34 of California- Violation of Probation/Driving While Intoxicated by Dep. Budd# 325.

David Lloyd Adams

10/24/22- Andrea Carolyn Parks, age 19 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Stewart# 310.

Andrea Carolyn Parks

10/25/22- Marcus De Von Shorter, age 35 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

Marcus De Von Shorter

10/25/22- Olmer Alejandro Compos-Guevara, age 44 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Cpl. Flerlage# 241.

Olmer Alejandro Compos-Guevara

10/25/22- Darcee Elise Anthony, age 66 of Piney Point- Failure to Appear/Violate Protective Order and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Katulich #363.

Darcee Elise Anthony

10/25/22- Francis Xavier Curtis Jr., age 25 of Brandywine- Theft Scheme, Credit Card Steal Another’s, Fraud and Theft by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

Francis Xavier Curtis Jr.

10/25/22- Kaneesha Latasha Gross, age 32 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Kaneesha Latasha Gross

10/25/22- Hunter Wesley Carter, age 20 of Leonardtown- Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Theft by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

Hunter Wesley Carter

10/25/22- Leein Alexander Gough, age 22 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Haas# 367.

Leein Alexander Gough

10/25/22- Ashten Lorenzo Brown, age 35 of Waldorf- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Ashten Lorenzo Brown

10/26/22- Melissa Renee McGee, age 45 of Mechanicsville- Harassment: Course of Conduct and Telephone Misuse by DFC. Fenwick# 338. (No Photograph Available)

10/26/22- Rodney Leroy Chase, age 51 of St. Leonard- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Haas# 367.

Rodney Leroy Chase

10/27/22- Joseph Maurice Watts, age 56 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Trespassing by Dep. Cucinotta# 393. (No Photograph Available)