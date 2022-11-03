St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

On View Arrests:

Burglary- On October 27, 2022, Dep. Rodriguez responded to the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary. Upon arrival Dep. Rodriguez observed pry marks on the door, and the door appeared to have been forced open. Jeremy Raymond Eberle, age 32 of no fixed address, was located inside the residence and arrested. Located on Eberle was a homemade screwdriver that appeared to have been utilized in the burglary. Eberle was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Jeremy Raymond Eberle

Violate Protective Order- On October 27, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 48000 block of Driftwood Court in Lexington Park, for the reported violation of a protective order. Samantha Meiaza Matthews, age 26 of no fixed address was located at the address in violation of a valid court order. Matthews was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order.

Samantha Meiaza Matthews

Violate Peace Order- On October 27, 2022, Dep. Lawrence responded to the 24000 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported violation of a peace order. Investigation determined Joseph Dekker Wilson-Wood, age 22 of Hollywood, sent a text message to the victim in violation of a valid court order. Wilson-Wood was arrested and charged with Peace Order-Fail to Comply.

Joseph Dekker Wilson-Wood

Assault- On October 28, 2022, Dep. Stewart responded to the 17600 block of St. Inigoes Road in St. Inigoes, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tireke Allen Straughn, age 19 of St. Inigoes, and the victim had an altercation where both parties were punching each other. Straughn and the victim separated, at which time Straughn obtained a knife and charged at the victim. Straughn was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Trespassing- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Absher responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined Francis Xavier Hill, age 26 of Lexington Park, came to the victim’s residence several times after being advised he was not permitted on the property. Hill then threw a shoe and water bottle at a window of the residence. Hill was arrested and charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Francis Xavier Hill

Assault- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 21600 block of Enterprise Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joseph Leon Davis Jr., age 22 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to the floor, injuring the victim’s hand. Davis was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Joseph Leon Davis Jr.

Warrants Served:

10/28/22- Eric Douglas Fortner, age 43 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Eric Douglas Fortner

10/28/22- George Samuel Martin, age 55 of Bryans Road- Escape 2nd Degree and Driving Under the Influence by DFC. Shelko# 326.

George Samuel Martin

10/28/22- Arlon Charles Menchion, age 59 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-not Marijuana, and Theft by Dep. Haas# 367.

Arlon Charles Menchion

10/28/22- Marquette Lavon Washington, age 22 of Hollywood- Driving Uninsured Motor Vehicle by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

Marquette Lavon Washington

10/29/22- Patrick Charles Koller, age 42 of Pennsylvania- Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Holton# 73.

Patrick Charles Koller

10/31/22- Luke Edward Canter, age 64 of Mechanicsville- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Luke Edward Canter

10/31/22- Charles Cornelius Butler, age 48 of Charlotte Hall- Fraud-Person/Identity to Avoid Prosecution by Dep. Walker# 366.

Charles Cornelius Butler

11/01/22- Eric Daniel Grabis, age 43 of Brandywine- Violation of Probation by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

Eric Daniel Grabis

11/02/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Dixon# 380.