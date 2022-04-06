On View Arrests:

Burglary- On March 31, 2022, Dep. Marsch responded to the 45000 block of Elm Court in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Jeremy John Weller, age 41 of Lexington Park, forced entry into the victim’s residence and refused to leave when the victim returned home. There is a valid court order in place preventing Weller from being on the victim’s property and contacting the victim. Weller was arrested and charged with Burglary 1st and 4th Degree and Violate Protective Order.

Jeremy John Weller

Rogue and Vagabond- On April 1, 2022, Dep. Edelen responded to the 45000 block of Alton Lane in California, for the reported individual attempting to enter vehicles. Investigation determined Jahlil Miata Cooper, age 30 of Lexington Park, attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle by pulling on the door handle, and at one point jumped into the air holding the door handle. Cooper was arrested and charged with Rogue and Vagabond.

Jahlil Miata Cooper

Assault- On April 4, 2022, Dep. Katulich responded to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road in Callaway, for the reported assault. Investigation determined William Theodore Hebb, age 57 of Lexington Park, confronted the victim over an incident in the roadway. Hebb retrieved a shovel and confronted the victim; the victim believed Hebb was going to assault him with the shovel. The victim was not injured and Hebb was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

William Theodore Hebb

Assault- On April 4, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks made contact with the victim who advised of an assault that occurred in the 21800 block of Pegg Road in Lexington Park. The victim advised Preston Daniel Foster, age 56 of Lexington Park, had struck the victim in the left arm leaving bruises and also strangled the victim, leaving visible injury. Foster was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Preston Daniel Foster

Assault- On April 5, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported check the welfare. A witness advised deputies a loud disturbance was heard in an apartment and deputies discovered blood outside the residence. No one would answer the door at the residence, and forced entry was made by deputies. Located inside the residence was Brittany Gabriel Little, age 24 of Lexington Park, and the victim. The victim was found to have a laceration to the right hand, scratch mark on the arm and a bitemark on the right forearm. Investigation determined Little had stabbed the victim in the hand, and caused the additional injuries. Little was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Brittany Gabriel Little

Warrants Served:

04/01/22- Laura Ann Holroyd, age 23 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Driving Without a License by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Laura Ann Holroyd

04/03/22- Haley Elizabeth Morris, age 22 of Great Mills- Trespass: Private Property and Theft by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Haley Elizabeth Morris

04/03/22- Thomas Anthony Dietrich, age 27 of Park Hall- Driving While Intoxicated by Dep. McLean# 400.

Thomas Anthony Dietrich

04/04/22- Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 21 of Leonardtown- Loaded Handgun on Person and Possession of Firearm by Minor by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Rejon Markeee Barnhill

04/04/22- Mark Alan Bowman, age 63 of Lexington Park- Person Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended License by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Mark Alan Bowman

04/04/22- Nicole Mae Frye, age 23 of Ridge- Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.