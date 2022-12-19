St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Burglary/Assault- On December 7, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21300 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported burglary in progress. Investigation determined Jason Williams Wiley, age 35 of Ridge, forced his way into the victim’s residence and assaulted the victim. Wiley fled the scene prior to police arrival and was located hiding near the residence in the woods. Located on Wiley at at the time of his arrest were suspected Suboxone strips. Wiley was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and CDS: Possession-not Marijuana.

Jason Williams Wiley

Violate Protective Order- On December 7, 2022, Dep. Senatore responded to the 23200 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported violation of a protective order. Investigation determined Teresa Gayl Holcombe, age 58 of Leonardtown, was at the victim’s residence in violation of a valid court order. Holcombe was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order. (No Photograph Available)

Assault- On December 8, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 22700 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision. While investigating the collision, the operator of one of the involved vehicles, Andrew James Briggs, age 36 of Solomons, was involved in an argument with a tow truck operator and brandished a pocket knife. Briggs was arrested for Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Andrew James Briggs

Threat of Arson- On December 9, 2022, Dep. N. Hill responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, to serve court paperwork on Patrick Charles Koller, age 42 of Pennsylvania. Koller made a threat to burn down a residence in the presence of Dep. Hill. Koller was charged with Threat of Arson.

Patrick Charles Koller

Trespassing/Fail to Obey Lawful Order- On December 9, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 25000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported trespassing. Upon arrival Joseph Maurice Watts, age 56 of no fixed address was located in front of the property. Watts was told to leave by Dep. Morgan as well as employees of the business several times and he refused. Watts was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property and Fail to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order.

Joseph Maurice Watts

Assault- On December 12, 2022, Dep. Cucinotta responded to the 23900 block of Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tyrell Lamar Douglas, age 25 of Hollywood, punched the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Douglas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Tyrell Lamar Douglas

Assault- On December 11, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 46000 block of Whittemore Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Kishan Dasharathbhai Patel, age 20 of Lexington Park, retrieved two knives, and threatened the victim. Patel was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree.

Kishan Dasharathbhai Patel

Assault- On December 11, 2022, Dep. Campbell responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Francis Xavier Curtis, age 25 of Brandywine and Martell D’Angelo Morgan, age 35 of Piney Point, sprayed the victim’s through the food chute with an unknown liquid. Curtis and Morgan were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Francis Xavier Curtis

Martell D’Angelo Morgan

Assault- On December 12, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 21400 block of Prather Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Janet Kathleen Kimble, age 30 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the face, leaving visible injury. Kimble was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Violate Protective Order- On December 12, 2022, Dep. Myers responded to the 21400 block of Bellevue Court in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Gabriel Jerome Elam, age 46 of Lexington Park, violated a valid court order by being at the victim’s residence. Elam was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Gabriel Jerome Elam

Assault- On December 14, 2022, DFC. Wynnyk responded to the 21200 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Malachi Tracy Bailey, age 23 of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the face and placed his arm around the victim’s neck impacting the victim’s ability to breathe. Bailey was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Malachi Tracy Bailey

Warrants Served:

12/07/22- Nathan Javon Allen, age 21 of Lexington Park- Negligent Manslaughter, Criminal Negligent Manslaughter Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Aggressive Driving, Driving Vehicle in Race, Participating as Timekeeper/Flagman, and Possession of Firearm by Minor by Det. Lawrence# 279.

Nathan Javon Allen

12/07/22- Richard Hunter Plummer, age 35 of California- Violation of Probation/Driving While Suspended by Dep. Allebach# 392. (No Photograph Available)

12/08/22- Brandon Lowell Stump, age 30 of Waldorf- Violate Protective Order by Dep. Senatore# 404.

Brandon Lowell Stump

12/08/22- Chelsea Lee Hoffnagle, age 36 of Lusby- Failure to Appear/Theft and Trespassing by Dep. Katulich# 363.

Chelsea Lee Hoffnagle

12/08/22- Frederick Lamont Davis, age 58 of Bushwood- Failure to Appear/Driving While Suspended by DFC. Schell# 359.

Frederick Lamont Davis

12/08/22- Kenneth Bernard Robinson, age 53 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree and Sex Offense 4th Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Kenneth Bernard Robinson

12/08/22- Ronnell Tyrone Shields, age 32 of Lexington Park- Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Budd# 325.

Ronnell Tyrone Shields

12/09/22- Thomas Lavon Moreland, age 20 of Lexington Park- Murder 1st Degree, Attempted Murder 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Assault by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Thomas Lavon Moreland

12/11/22- Leonard John Louchart, age 42 of Pennsylvania- Failure to Appear/Robbery and Escape 2nd Degree by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

Leonard John Louchart

12/12/22- Christopher Glenn James, age 33 of Bushwood- Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Theft and Escape 2nd Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Christopher Glenn James

12/14/22- Israel NMN Holmes, age 23 of Lexington Park- Fail to Register/Offender-False Information by Dep. Welch# 399.

Israel NMN Holmes

Juvenile Referrals:

12/07/22- Male age 14 of Dameron- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

12/07/22- Female age 13 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase# 346.

12/08/22- Male age 16 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

12/10/22- Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Driving Without a License by Dep. Jerew# 372.

12/11/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Armed Robbery (four counts) and Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397.

12/12/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

12/13/22- Female age 13 Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree (4 counts) by DFC. Rycyzyn# 350.

12/13/22- Female age 15 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

12/15/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

12/15/22-Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

12/15/22- Female age 16 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

12/15/22- Female age 15 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Muschette# 303.