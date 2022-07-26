On View Arrests:

Trespassing- On July 22, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park , for the reported disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with Jessica Lynn Gibson, age 35 of no fixed address. Gibson was creating a disturbance and banging on the windows of the establishment. Gibson was issued a notice not trespass, and refused to leave the business. Gibson was arrested and charged with Trespass: Private Property.

Jessica Lynn Gibson

Assault- On July 22, 2022, Cpl. McClure responded to the 49700 block of Military Lane in Great Mills, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Terence Lydell Chase, age 37 of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and strangling the victim. The victim had visible injuries to the face and strangulation marks were also present on the victim’s neck. Chase was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Terence Lydell Chase

Assault- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Fleenor responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Heather Nicole Hugel, age 32 of Great Mills, spit in the victim’s face and struck the victim in the face after the two argued over issues in the dayroom. Hugel was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Heather Nicole Hugel

Assault- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 21300 block of Fox Glove Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Hunter Snow White, age 18 of Lexington Park, assaulted two victims by striking the victims in the face. Both victims displayed visible signs of injury and White was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Hunter Snow White

Assault- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Salas responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Trey Dominic Barnes, age 36 of Callaway, assaulted the victim by slapping the victim in the face. Barnes was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Trey Dominic Barnes

Robbery/Theft- On July 25, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the 46500 block of Corporate Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Carlos Humberto Coroy Ruiz, age 26 of Prince Frederick, attempted to removed the victim from a vehicle. Ruiz then stole the victim’s cell phone and subsequently discarded the phone into the Patuxent River. Ruiz was arrested and charged with Robbery, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Carlos Humberto Coroy Ruiz

Warrants Served:

07/23/22- Darius Antonio Varlack, age 42 of Hollywood- Violation of Probation/Theft by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

Darius Antonio Varlack

07/24/22- Sherry Lynn King, age 47 of California- Theft and Trespassing: Private Property by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Sherry Lynn King

07/25/22- Bailee Cash Gardiner, age 18 of Bushwood- Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Possession of a Firearm by Minor by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

Bailee Cash Gardiner

07/25/22- Michael Dominic Desarno, age 49 of Prince Frederick- Violate Protective Order by DFC. Rycyzyn# 350.

Michael Dominic Desarno

07/25/22- Oliver Thomas Smith, age 36 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Violation of Probation and Driving Without a License by Dep. Katulich# 363.

Oliver Thomas Smith

07/26/22- Walter Crouse Prentiss III, age 41 of Tracys Landing- Rape 2nd Degree, Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, and Property Destruction by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Walter Crouse Prentiss III

Juvenile Referrals:

07/14/22- Female age 17 of Lexington Park- Affray and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

07/14/22- Female age 16 of California- Affray by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

07/14/22- Female age 16 of Great Mills- Affray by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

07/21/22- Female age 15 of Mechanicsville- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by DFC. Raley# 345.

07/23/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Failure of Vehicle Driver to Stop After Accident, Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle, and Driving ATV Without Required License by Dep. McLean# 400.

07/23/22- Male age 16 of California- Driving Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Holder of Learner’s Permit Driving Without Adult Supervision, and Failure to Yield the Right of Way by DFC. T. Snyder# 342.

07/24/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Burglary 3rd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. C. Hill# 381.