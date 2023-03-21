ANAHEIM, Ca. – Community Health Nurse Melanie Trifone, Community Mental Health Liaison Alexis Higdon, Pastor Charlie Wharton and Sgt. Anthony Whipkey proudly represented the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium held March 3-5, 2023 in Anaheim, CA.

Our staff presented on the evolving role of a registered nurse and mental health liaison within a sheriff’s office. The presentation focused on how the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognized the need for a wellness program for its employees and its development.

Our agency developed a core wellness team, including a registered nurse, a mental health clinician, chaplains and law enforcement staff and civilian staff.

The presentation highlighted the individual components and collaborative efforts of the team to address mental, emotional and physical needs of employees.