St. Mary's Man Charged With Aggravated Cruelty To Animals After Shooting Cat And Kittens

BUSHWOOD, Md. – Daniel Adam Williamson, a 20-year-old resident of Bushwood, has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals following an incident that took place on May 15, 2023.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported that her cat and its kittens were shot by Williamson. The police responded to the 22900 block of Maddox Road to investigate the incident.

The caller’s husband had noticed the cat and her kittens were missing and spoke with Williamson, who admitted to shooting the mother cat and the four kittens with an air rifle. As a result, the police were contacted to file a report.

Deputy Wilson interviewed Williamson, who claimed that the mother cat was terrorizing the other cats on the property, which was why he killed it. However, he did not provide a reason for killing the four kittens.

The owners claimed that the cat was an outdoor cat that had been living outside of the residence for years. They did not witness the shooting but did see the cat and kittens that morning and were unable to locate them upon returning home later that day.

Following the investigation, Williamson was charged via criminal summons on five counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animal. If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 15 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.

The court date is set for July 14.

