St. Mary's Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession With Intent To Distribute 296 Capsules Containing Fentanyl

Kyle Dylan Dishner

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Kyle Dylan Dishner, 30, of Mechanicsville, MD, was sentenced to 20 years, suspend all but eight years of active incarceration in the Division of Corrections for his involvement with possession with intent to distribute 296 capsules of fentanyl. The capsules were analyzed by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division and tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine.

While addressing the Court, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling requested Mr. Dishner be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for his involvement in trafficking such an “alarming” quantity of “the deadly drug fentanyl” from Baltimore into St. Mary’s County.

“In 2020, fentanyl caused more deaths in Maryland than the total number of motor vehicle fatalities, in addition to the total number of homicides, combined and doubled,” State’s Attorney Sterling said, as she labeled fentanyl “the number one killer” and referred to the drugs Mr. Dishner possessed as “296 doses of poison.”

During the sentencing hearing, State’s Attorney Sterling commended the Vice Narcotics Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication to getting drugs off the streets, saying, “Not all heroes wear capes; some wear badges.”

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case.