LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown to hear public input on the proposed St. Mary’s County Building Excise Tax Ordinance.

Copies of the proposed St. Mary’s County Building Excise Tax Ordinance are available online at: stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings or from the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. Those wishing to address the Commissioners may participate in-person or provide their feedback via email, written correspondence, or prerecorded video submissions to:

Email: csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov

Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, Maryland 20650

Video clip (3 minutes or less): publicmtgs@stmaryscountymd.gov

All submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or up to seven days following the Public Hearing.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Hearings are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the SMCG YouTube Channel.