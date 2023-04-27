Caitlin Ann Mossbarger

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 33 of Park Hall, for violating the terms of her Pre-Trial release with the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for a district court case for Driving on a Suspended License.

Mossbarger’s whereabouts are currently unknown, but she is believed to be in the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information on Mossbarger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.