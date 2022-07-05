Stabbing In Leonardtown Under Investigation

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – We are receiving reports of a stabbing this morning in the La Grande Estates at 23285 Point Lookout Road.

Statement released from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office:

“This morning, July 5, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at La Grande Estates in Leonardtown.

At this time, one victim has been ground transported to a hospital for treatment and a male suspect is in custody.

The agency’s investigation is continuing at this time.”

The suspect became unconscious and emergency personnel administered two doses of Narcan. MEDEVAC was requested for the suspect due to lacerations after a fall. MSP Trooper 7 landed at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to transport the patient to Capital Region Medical Center.

ST. MARY’S SHERIFF NIXLE: Heavy police presence in the area of La Grande Estates in Leonardtown. Use caution.

