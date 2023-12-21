PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Local State Farm agent, Wayne Shoemaker has a long history of demonstrating what it means to be a Good Neighbor by stepping up to help his community.

December 20, Wayne presented the Connection, Inc. organization with a $6,500 grant from State Farm® as part of the Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant Program.

The Connection is a nonprofit organization providing structured curriculum-based programs for adults with mild and moderate developmental and cognitive disabilities. The Connection’s goal is to foster a commitment to young adults with developmental difficulties, to promote pro-social friendships, strong interpersonal skills, and the ability to adapt and perform in the working environment.

“At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities,” shares Wayne. “For me, it’s not enough to simply say we’re a Good Neighbor, we embrace the responsibility to make this community better by being a part of a solution.”

