State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle And Trailer Fire In Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On April 11, 2023 at approximately 3:28 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the 2700 block of Butterfly Place. A caller stated, ‘While we were asleep, we heard a loud noise that came from outside and someone had set our trailer, car and woods on fire.”

Crews arrived to find an SUV and an enclosed trailer engulfed in flames with extension to the woods.

Firefighters extinguished the fire around 4:00 a.m. and continued to mop up the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

