SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a week-long routine bridge inspection of the MD 4 Bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line.

The night-time inspection will take place Sunday, November 12, through Thursday, November 16, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the inspection, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using flagging operations. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the lane closure. The inspection will be performed by contractors JMT (Johnson Mirmiran & Thompson) and Gannett Fleming. Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge.

The State Highway Administration understands temporary ramp and lane closures can be an inconvenience, but this work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable transportation system. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds approaching and while in active work zones.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

