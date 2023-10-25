PORT REPUBLIC, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a resurfacing project on a section of MD 264 (Broomes Island Road) on October 25. The project should be complete in late November, weather permitting.

Crews will mill (remove the top layer of asphalt), patch, pave, and stripe MD 264 between Ross Road and MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road). The State Highway Administration’s contractor, Reliable Contracting Company Inc. of Gambrills, will direct traffic using a flagging operation between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The State Highway Administration understands temporary ramp and lane closures can be an inconvenience, but this work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable transportation system. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds approaching and while in active work zones.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.