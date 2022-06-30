Desmond Shaheim Williams

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On 6/28/2022, Tpr J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed a loaded handgun with no serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.”

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Desmond Shaheim Williams, 18 of Newburg, MD.

Williams was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under 21, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and Handgun in Vehicle.

Continue to follow for updates.

