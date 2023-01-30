Tyre Nichols (Photo courtesy of Ben Crump Law)

BALTIMORE – Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released the following statement in regard to the killing of Tyre Nichols:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.

“These videos, and the horrors that they portray, have been felt here in Maryland and across the nation. Protesting injustice is a proud American tradition, and I stand with you in peaceful opposition to the violence and degradation portrayed in these videos.

“As the Attorney General, I promise to uphold the ideals that all Marylanders share – that justice should not depend on race or wealth or geography, and that no person or profession is exempt from the rule of law. I promise to be present with our Maryland community while we reckon with injustice, and to listen and learn as we work together to ensure that the brutality that ended Mr. Nichols’ life will never happen again.”