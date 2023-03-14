State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling Announces Plans For Project Graduation 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling today announced plans to celebrate St. Mary’s County Class of 2023 high school graduates during Project Graduation events.

Project Graduation celebrations were established in 1984 to provide students with safe and fun ways to celebrate their achievements while remaining free from alcohol and drugs. Since the program’s inception, St. Mary’s County has not had an alcohol-related tragedy on graduation night.

In partnership with all the county public and private schools, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police-Leonardtown Barrack, St. Mary’s County Government, St. Mary’s County Rescue Squads, the Optimist Clubs, and countless volunteers, graduating seniors and guests enjoy a night-long party with food and activities at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

In a letter to parents and students, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “I am grateful to work with all the volunteers and community partners to offer this opportunity to celebrate the graduates’ achievements with friends and classmates.”

Project Graduation events take place each night from May 30-June 2; private high schools’ night is May 30, Great Mills High School night is May 31, Chopticon High School night is June 1, and Leonardtown High School night is June 2.

Information about the events is available through each school’s senior class sponsor or by an email request to the State’s Attorney’s Office at saopio@stmaryscountymd.gov.