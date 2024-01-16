State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling Secures $302,338 Grant To Expand St. Mary’s County Victim Services

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling is proud to announce that the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County was awarded a $302,338 Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services (GOCPYVS).

“We are grateful to receive the grant, which enables our office to expand the available victim services and provide crucial assistance to support and empower crime victims for a safer and more resilient community,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

The grant funds will allow the Victim/Witness Advocate Division of the State’s Attorney’s Office to create opportunities for canine companion services and mental health services for crime victims; hire additional Victim/Witness Advocates; and provide Victim/Witness Advocate training.

Sterling created the Victim/Witness Advocate Division in 2023 for critical comprehensive support for crime victims and witnesses in St. Mary’s County.

State’s Attorney Sterling secured a total of $643,843 in grants specifically dedicated to victim services for St. Mary’s County, and in combination with other grants received, a grand total of $842,393 for fiscal year 2024. Grant funding has been essential to support the core functions and operations of the State’s Attorney’s Office, and further emphasizes Sterling’s creative and strategic utilization of external resources to enhance the Office’s vital initiatives.

Jessika Hall, Grant Coordinator for the State’s Attorney’s Office, successfully wrote and prepared the competitive VOCA grant on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.