Strong Winds Will Impact Bridges Tuesday

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) reminds motorists to be prepared for wind warnings, restrictions and the potential for temporary traffic holds at MDTA bridges Tuesday. Any decision to hold traffic at a toll facility would be based upon current weather at a given facility. The MDTA will make every effort to keep all of its facilities open as long as conditions are deemed safe to do so.

In addition, moderate to heavy periods of rain are expected. We remind motorists that headlights are essential with these weather conditions to increase visibility and help fellow motorists see your vehicle. Reduce normal travel speeds and allow additional braking distance.

At the Bay Bridge, there is the potential for eastbound delays during the afternoon/evening rush hour period. Precipitation, wind warnings or restrictions will prevent officials from implementing two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span).

On all MDTA bridges, wind warnings and restrictions would be implemented as outlined below:

• Wind Warnings (sustained wind speeds of 30-39 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 30 mph over a period of 15 minutes) operators of house trailers, box trailers, motorcycles, vehicles with roof-mount racks containing cargo or any other vehicle that may be subject to high winds are advised to use caution while traveling across the bridge.

• Limited Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 minutes) house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

• Full Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 minutes) only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge. Tractor-box trailer combinations will not be permitted to cross any bridge if the gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds.

• Traffic Holds/Bridge Closure (sustained wind speeds exceeding 55 mph for a continuous period of 10 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 55 mph over a period of 15 minutes) In the event of a sudden increase of sustained wind speeds or wind gusts that could jeopardize life or property, the MDTA may elect to discontinue the movement of all traffic across the bridge.

Please be aware, we cannot predict what phase of the wind policy a bridge will be in at a particular time of the day. Determinations are NOT made by forecasts, but rather by real-time weather conditions at a given toll facility.

