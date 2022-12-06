SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.

The combined organization will offer services in the following Maryland counties, Montgomery, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s. Cari Guthrie Cho will remain in her role as CEO, and Karen Carloni, ED of SMCN, will assume the new role and title of Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, focusing on program innovation and business development. lopment. Expanding the size and geographic reach will position the new organization to leverage for further program and funding growth, including value-based purchasing opportunities.

Both organizations are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and offer a full range of mental and behavioral health services. With the newly formed organization, they will serve over 3,500 clients annually, provided by a staff of over 400 members. Included services of this united organization include Residential Rehabilitation, Supported Living, Supported Employment, Targeted Case Management, Assertive Community Treatment, Residential Crisis, and three outpatient clinics.

Founded respectively in 1971 and 1981 from grassroots, historic efforts of Marylanders to help their fellow neighbors with serious and persistent mental illness, both organizations have demonstrated the highest quality of care and compassion to their clients. With these values and vision for the future needs of Marylanders in mind, both organizations took this opportunity to form this united organization with the motto of: Stronger together.

The uniting of these two highly respected behavioral health non-profits will create an opportunity to bring successful treatment approaches to a larger region in Maryland and utilize unique approaches and intellectual property to serve a more diverse client base and fulfill the ever-expanding needs we are witnessing.

All current clients of both organizations will receive the same dedicated support and services throughout this merger. Information can be found on programs and resources on our website: cornerstonemontgomery.org.



For any questions or inquires, they can be directed to

Chris Brandt, Chief Development Officer

chris.brandt@cornerstonemontgomery.org or 908.591.2123