WALDORF, Md. – On May 21, 2022, at approximately 9:56 p.m., first responders responded to a reported structure fire located at 3403 B Whitefir Court in Waldorf.

The fire was first discovered by one of the occupants on the exterior of the multi-family dwelling. All occupants were able to safely exit the building resulting in no injuries.

It took a crew of 50 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to control the fire. There was also no indication of a smoke or fire alarm.

The estimated total loss is $55,000, including structure and contents.

The preliminary cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

