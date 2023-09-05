Summer Isn’t Over Just Yet - More Concerts Coming Up At Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort!

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Dozens of people enjoyed some live country music on the Chesapeake Bay to kick off their Labor Day weekend. Nashville Nights performed Friday night as part of Rod ‘N’ Reel’s Rock the Dock Summer Concert Series. The band is based out of Virginia and is known for their 90s country.

The fun continues on Thursday, September 7th, from 7-9 pm when “Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band” takes the stage. Tickets for this event are $20.

The final show of the Rock, the Dock Concert Series is “Good Shot Judy”. They are Williamsburg, Virginia’s Big Amp Jazz Band! The show is on Sunday, September 17th, from 4-7 pm. Tickets are $15.

Drinks and food from the Boardwalk Cafe and CBQ are available for purchase at each show.

To get your tickets or to find out more, click here.

