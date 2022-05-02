Susan Theresa “Susie” McGregor, 62 of Hollywood, MD passed away on April 21, 2022 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital with her nephew, Michael at her side.

She was born on June 7, 1959 in Leonardtown, MD to the late James Latham Mattingly, Sr. and Hazel Beatrice Toute.

Susie married her beloved husband, William “Bill” McGregor on April 23, 2016 at their home. They spent 23 years together before his passing in September of 2016. She was raised in Chaptico, Maryland but later moved to Hollywood to be close to her sisters.

She enjoyed playing Bingo and card games, especially Pokeno, and Rummy 500. She loved watching TV shows, her favorites being Perry Mason, the Golden Girls, Two and a Half Men, and the Big Bang Theory.

She is survived by her children, Wesley William McGregor (Cammyelle) of Hollywood, MD and Michael McGregor (Stephanie) of Glen Burnie, MD; her siblings, Rosie Mattingly, Priscilla Mattingly, Debbie Hamilton (Douglas), Gloria Bolt (Willie, Sr.), Mary Mattingly, Linda Miller, Carla Mattingly, Judy Worrell, Michele Messineo, Cindy Mattingly, Alice Mattingly, Joseph Mattingly (Melody), and William Mattingly (Elsie); her grandchildren, William McGregor and Abigael McGregor; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Mattingly, Brenda Mattingly, James Mattingly, Jr., George Mattingly, and John Mattingly.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens at 12:15 p.m., 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Coleman Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.

