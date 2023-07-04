Suspect Charged With Murder Of La Plata Man, Armed Carjackings & Animal Cruelty

Daeyon Ross

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting and multiple carjackings on Sunday. The suspect is 22-year-old Daeyon Ross of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 56-year-old Kurt Modeste of La Plata. In addition to committing multiple armed carjackings, Ross also shot and killed two dogs in one of the carjacked vehicles.

On July 2, 2023, at approximately 12:10 pm, the PGPD was alerted to a carjacking that had just occurred in the area of Addison Road South and Rolling Ridge Drive in Capitol Heights. The preliminary investigation revealed Ross carjacked a Honda CRV at gunpoint. A short distance away at Central Avenue and Ritchie Road, Ross was involved in a collision in the CRV. Ross ran from that crash scene and into the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Ritchie Road. Ross approached a Acura ILX in the drive-thru lane and shot the driver, Modeste, multiple times during an attempted carjacking. The victim fled after being shot and drove a short distance away where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. After the shooting, Ross carjacked a Toyota Scion that was also in the drive-thru lane. Three dogs were inside of this vehicle. Ross ultimately shot and killed two of the dogs. Ross fled in the Scion heading westbound on Central Avenue. Officers from multiple police agencies, to include the PGPD, pursued Ross into Washington, DC. At the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheriff Road, Ross exited the carjacked Scion and carjacked a fourth vehicle, a GMC Terrain. He was involved in a collision in the Terrain a short distance away. As officers approached the scene, an officer with the Capitol Heights Police Department engaged with Ross and was involved in an officer-involved shooting. Neither the officer nor Ross was struck. Ross was taken into custody. A loaded weapon was recovered at the scene.

Ross is in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County. The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged him with first and second degree murder, armed carjacking, assault, firearms offenses, aggravated cruelty to an animal and additional charges.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0038636.