Suspect Identified, Wanted For Attempted Murder And Assault At Master Suites Hotel

Michael Avon Johnson

WALDORF, Md. – On December 28 at 10:55 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Detectives investigated further and subsequently identified the suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained for Michael Avon Johnson, age 51, of Brandywine, charging him with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Michael Avon Johnson is 6’0” and weighs about 200 lbs. Investigators are seeking Johnson’s whereabouts and Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.