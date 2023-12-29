WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place on the morning of December 28, 2023, at approximately 10:55 a.m. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

Upon their arrival at the scene, emergency crews discovered a 28-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was promptly transported by ambulance to a nearby trauma center for medical treatment. Fortunately, his injuries are reported to be non life-threatening.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The CCSO is actively pursuing leads in the case, according to a spokesperson.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com