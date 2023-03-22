Suspect Sought After Two Vehicles Stolen In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a vehicle theft investigation. On Monday, March 20, 2023, at 5 am, the suspect broke into and stole a Ford F-350 truck from an auto repair lot in Hollywood.

The suspect was dropped off, and likely picked back up in the pictured black SUV, as the stolen truck broke down shortly after it was taken.

A short time later, a Kubota RTV was stolen from another lot in Hollywood after the suspects damaged a fence to gain access. The two cases may be connected.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 200 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, black shoes and yellow gloves.

suspects vehicle

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Michael Rycyzyn at 301-475-4200, ext. 78030 or email michael.rycyzyn@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 14684-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.