Suspect Steals Motorcycle At Gunpoint In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – On August 4 at 4:22 p.m., a lone male suspect approached the victim who was in the backyard of his residence in the 3300 block of Malcolm Road in Brandywine.

The suspect pulled a mask over his face, brandished a firearm and stole a motorcycle the victim was working on.

The suspect fled on the motorcycle toward nearby power lines. Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located. Officers are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Levy at 301-609-3282 ext. 0682. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000. The investigation is ongoing.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.