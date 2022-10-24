Tammy Sue Long, 50 of Clements, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Tammy was born on January 20, 1972 in Leonardtown, MD to James Henry Long and Toni Lee Bellere.

Tammy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. She was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a secretary for 10 years. She then raised two sons who she adored. In her younger days Tammy spent numerous hours traveling with family and friends attending many Go-Kart races in which her son Hunter and nieces, Brittany and Kelsey would compete in. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, slot machines, and having her hair and nails done.

She is survived by her parents, James and Toni Long, her children, Hunter Long (Jenny) of Clements, MD and Damian Long of Leonardtown, MD, her sister, Brandi Tippett of Lexington Park, MD, her brothers, Mickey Long (Tammy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Donny Long (Jen) of Mechanicsville, MD, nieces, Katie Reece, Ashlyn Reece, Brittany Wenk, Kelsey Long, Kensley Long, nephews, T.J. Reece, Tyler Bidwell, Kyle Bidwell, great niece, Brystol Rister, and two great nephews, Ryder Talton and River Rister.

Family will receive friends for Tammy’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm with a Memorial Service officiated by Rev. David Beaubien at 7pm, in the Brinsfield Funeral Home, at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make contributions to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.