Taylor Swift Brunch Coming To The Rex!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Attention all Swifties! On January 13, 2024, The Rex Theatre will be hosting a Taylor Swift brunch featuring all things Taylor Swift!

We all know getting tickets that have anything to do with Swift are never favorable odds, so make sure you get yours now!

This brunch is a 21+ event and will feature trivia, karaoke, swiftie inspired cocktails, contests, prizes, and more! The event starts at 11:30 a.m.

“Who needs a ‘Blank Space’ in their schedule when you can fill it with a day of epic Taylor Swift adventures,” stated the venue on their Facebook page. “So put on your dancing shoes (or sneakers) and get ready to rock this town like it’s 1989!”

Click here to purchase your tickets now!

