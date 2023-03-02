MILLERSVILLE, Md. – On March 1, 2023, at approximately 3:35 p.m., a strong-arm robbery occurred during dismissal at Old Mill High School, located at 600 Patriot Lane in Millersville.

The incident involved two teenage males who were discussing the sale of a laptop computer.

According to the police report, one of the males tried to grab the laptop from the victim, but the victim was able to pull away. In response, the suspect threw the victim to the ground, took the laptop, and fled the school. Fortunately, no weapons were used or displayed during this incident.

The school’s security team promptly called the police, who quickly responded to the scene. After a thorough investigation, the suspect was located and charged accordingly.

The suspect in question is a 16-year-old male from Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The laptop was able to be returned to its rightful owner.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com