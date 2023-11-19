Thanksgiving Travel Tips For Maryland Toll Roads

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Transportation Authority wants every driver and every passenger to arrive safely at their Thanksgiving holiday destination. Prioritizing safety and obeying all traffic laws behind the wheel is essential to protect yourself, your family and other travelers. This will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists should plan ahead to allow ample travel time. The Maryland Transportation Authority is providing the following suggested travel times for its major routes during the holiday period.

RECOMMENDED TIMES TO DRIVE Bay Bridge travel times to avoid the most congested periods are: Eastbound: Tuesday, November 21 – before noon and after 8 p.m.;

Wednesday, November 22 – before 9 a.m. and after 8 p.m.;

Thursday, November 23 – before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m.;

Friday, November 24 – before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.; and

Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Westbound: Wednesday, November 22 – before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.;

Thursday, November 23 – before 11 a.m. and after 3 p.m.; and

Saturday, November 25, and Sunday, November 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.;

Weather and traffic permitting, two-way operations will be implemented to help ease eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility or times of precipitation, and may be prohibited during incidents.

I-95 (JFK Memorial Highway and Fort McHenry Tunnel) best times to travel include: Tuesday, November 21 – before noon and after 10 p.m.;

Wednesday, November 22 – before 7 a.m. and after 10 p.m.;

Thursday, November 23 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.;

Friday, November 24 – before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.;

Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.; and

Monday, November 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

The I-95 travel plazas – Chesapeake House in Cecil County at mile marker 97 and Maryland House in Harford County at mile marker 82 – are open 24/7 with food, indoor/outdoor seating, fuel and electric vehicle charging stations are available. Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301) suggested drive times include: Wednesday, November 22 – before noon and after 6 p.m.; and

Sunday, November 26 – before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

HOW TO PAY TOLLS IN MARYLAND Tolls in Maryland are collected through E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate, and Video Tolling. E-ZPass is the most cost-effective, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and saving additional paperwork that comes with Video Tolls.

With Pay-By-Plate, tolls are automatically billed to the driver’s registered credit card as they use Maryland toll facilities, with no need for a transponder or pre-paid deposit. Pay-By-Plate rates are the same as former cash rates. Learn more and enroll in E-ZPass or sign up for Pay-By-Plate at https://www.driveezmd.com/acct-types/.

If using a rental vehicle over the holiday, you can add vehicle information temporarily to an E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate account. Otherwise, be sure to inquire with the rental car company before traveling a route that includes a toll facility. DriveEzMD Customer Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 23. Visit DriveEzMD.com or use the automated system at 1-888-321-6824 for 24/7 account maintenance or to make payments.

DRIVER SAFETY REMINDERS No matter where you travel for the holiday, please remember these safety tips on the road: Allow for extra time to get to your destination.

Obey speed limits. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of a crash.

To assist in minimizing distractions while driving, you should always set up your GPS before you start your trip when needing directions. Driving while distracted is extremely dangerous for you, your passengers, other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Maryland’s Move Over law includes all stopped vehicles displaying any type of caution signals or warning lights when approaching from the rear. Slow down if you cannot safely move over into an available lane not immediately adjacent to the stopped vehicle.

Make sure your vehicle is road-ready. If your vehicle breaks down, exit the roadway. If that isn’t possible, remain inside your vehicle and call #77 for assistance.

Obey overhead lane-use control signals in travel lanes before, during, and after the bridge or tunnel, wherever lane signals are present. RED X: Means the lane is closed. You MUST NOT enter or travel in any lane where a RED X signal is shown. YELLOW X: Prepare to vacate the lane beneath the YELLOW X signal and move to a lane with a DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW. DOWNWARD GREEN ARROW: Motorists can drive in the lane beneath the GREEN ARROW signal.



The MDTA Police remind drivers that it is NEVER permissible to drive impaired by alcohol or drugs – whether they are illegal, prescription, or over-the-counter medications. Impaired driving endangers your life and the lives of others. During the holidays, law enforcement officers will remain vigilant and target dangerous driving, seat belt violations, and criminal activity. To report aggressive or dangerous driving on Maryland toll roads, call MDTA Police Dispatch at 410-537-7911.

Travelers also are reminded to pay attention to their surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement. If you see something, say something. If there is an emergency, call MDTA Police Dispatch or dial 911.

For real-time updates on major incidents on Maryland toll roads, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com.

The MDTA wishes everyone safe travels this holiday season.