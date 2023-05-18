Method Gym in Leonardtown

CALIFORNIA, Md. – You might recall these gyms as World Gyms. However, recently the ownership group dropped the franchise name that they were under since July of 2019, to put money back into the facility, members, guests, and their employees.

Along with this rebrand, the new gyms, which officially opened on April 1, include cosmetic enhancements, internal enhancements, new programs, new classes, new apparel, new equipment, and new processes.

Method Gym in Cailfornia

“Our mission statement is to provide a safe, friendly, fun and clean atmosphere for people of all fitness levels, and to produce results,” Melissa Lovell, the Vice President of Operations, told TheBayNet.com. “These are the best and cleanest community gyms in the southern Maryland area, just look at our reviews!”

If interested in joining, you may like to know that Method is offering a $0 enrollment fee and a free month for the month of May. This deal applies to all three membership programs.

They are also offering three 30-minute personal training sessions at time of enrollment for just $75.

For more info and to get your membership started, you can visit either their California location, which is located at 22599 MacArthur Blvd #136B. Or you can visit their Leonardtown location at 40845 Merchants Ln., #200.

You can also visit their website or check out their social media pages.

“We want to thank our community for their support and we look forward to meeting you soon,” says Lovell.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com