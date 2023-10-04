The Godfather Is Coming To Hollywood!

Credit: MCW Pro Wrestling via Facebook

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On October 14, 2023, Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) will be hosting their annual Autumn Armageddon show at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. The event will feature all of the stars of MCW including WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather!

Since 1998, MCW has developed the pro wrestling superstars of tomorrow. Some of the biggest names in the industry such as Lita, Mickie James, Lio Rush, James Ellsworth, Ashante the Adonis, MJF, Adam Cole, and many more have either started or made their way through MCW.

“To make it easy to understand for people that are not familiar, we are like College Football to the NFL, we are the step before a wrestler goes on to make a national name for themselves,” Dan McDevitt, the President of MCW, told TheBayNet.com.

The show will feature nine action-packed matches, a pre-show meet and greet with The Godfather and all of the stars of MCW, merch tables, and so much more!

The meet and greet will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You must have a ticket to the show to enter the pre-show meet and greet. Bell Time will be 7:30 p.m.

“We love coming to Hollywood, we have been coming down here a few times a year since 2014, almost ten years already. The fans are electric at every show, they bring it all and leave it all on the table just like the performers in the ring do,” said McDevitt. “Everyone in my locker room always politics for a spot to be on the Hollywood shows because they love performing in front of such an energetic crowd.”

McDevitt also went on to explain that no matter if you’re a fan or not, he can guarantee that MCW will provide a great experience for the whole family.

“I would say 100% that especially in this day in age, you will not be able to find a more affordable live event experience than MCW Pro Wrestling and it’s one that you can take the whole family to. We pride ourselves on our family-friendly experience.”

