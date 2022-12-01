The Grinch & Santa Are Coming To Southern Maryland! - Photo Locations

SOUTHERN MARYLAND — Santa Claus is coming to town! Capture the holiday spirit at your favorite establishments this month. Check out all these Grinch and Santa photo events!

If we missed your event, we would love to share it! Please email your event information to partnerships@thebaynet.com

CALVERT COUNTY

Jakes Produce Stand Pictures and Hot Cocoa with The Grinch on December 3, from 10 am to 12 pm, located at 2985 Yoes Corner Ln, Port Republic, MD – Come support our 7U Cheer Team. Everything is by donation only. https://www.facebook.com/events/657687279071864

Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department Breakfast with Santa on December 4, from 9 am to 11 am, located at 13150 HG Trueman Rd Solomons, MD – Adults are $5 each, and kids 12 and under are FREE. The menu will include eggs, bacon, sausage, and more! https://www.facebook.com/events/1438734439865605

Solomons Mission Center Santa Claus at the Christmas Walk on December 10, from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, located at 14454 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons, MD – Come enjoy holiday cheer at the Solomons Mission Center and time with Santa during this year’s Christmas Walk! https://www.facebook.com/events/850488909317760

Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill Visit with the Grinch on December 16, from 2 pm to 4 pm, located at 13200 Dowell Rd, Dowell, MD – Please bring your camera to capture your child’s special moment! Please call 410-394-3825 to reserve your table now. https://www.facebook.com/events/1038682670305443

Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad CO. 4 Breakfast with Santa on December 17, from 8 am to 11 am, located at 755 Solomons Island Rd S, Prince Frederick, MD – The Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad would like to invite you to join us for a homemade breakfast and pictures with Santa! (Don’t forget your phone or camera!) Our members will happily serve you bacon, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, waffles, pancakes, hash browns, juices, milk & coffee. https://www.facebook.com/events/661314625656931

Calvert Title Company Pictures with The Grinch on December 17, from 12 pm to 3 pm, located at 90 Holiday Drive Suite C Solomons, MD – We will have a photo booth set up with props to make your picture pop! Photos will be sent straight to your phone for easy sharing. https://www.facebook.com/events/5530334437085278

Lord Calvert Bowling Center Bowl with Santa on December 17, from 2 pm to 4 pm, located at 2275 Solomons Island Rd S, Prince Frederick, MD – Details coming soon. Check the Facebook event page for updates. https://www.facebook.com/events/1502451200197848

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Santa Sundays at Annmarie Garden In Lights every Sunday until December 18, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, located at 13470 Dowell Rd, Solomons, MD – Santa will be greeting guests from the Front Patio of the Arts Building; in the event of inclement weather, Santa will greet guests in the Arts Building. Guests will be able to take a family photo with Santa and other holiday characters. Included with the cost of admission. ADVANCE TICKETS ARE REQUIRED. https://www.facebook.com/events/1126339374665472

CHARLES COUNTY

St. Charles Towne Center Santa Photo Experience every day at select times until December 24, located at 11110 Mall Cir Waldorf, MD – The ultimate holiday tradition awaits! Secure your spot today. Make your reservation here:

https://whereissanta.com/mall/0870?utm_campaign=st.-charles-towne-center

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

Oakville Elementary School Santa Dance on December 2, from 6 pm to 8 pm, located at 26410 Three Notch Rd Mechanicsville, MD – Come celebrate all things, Winter, at our Santa Dance! We will have a DJ, concessions for sale, and even an opportunity to share your list with Santa! https://www.facebook.com/events/371616535130433

Above Par Golf & Entertainment PJammin’ with Santa on December 3, from 1 pm to 4 pm, located at 26288 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD – Wear your favorite holiday pajamas for family photos with Santa! We will have a Putting and Closest to the Pin contest as well! Donations during this event will support the American Childhood Cancer Organization. https://www.facebook.com/events/3392432784347025

Wildewood Center Selfies with Santa on December 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm, located at 23415 Three Notch Road, California, MD – Wildewood Center will host Selfies with Santa in the outdoor area near Planet Fitness. Families will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and take their own photos. https://www.facebook.com/events/484995263592196

College Of Southern Maryland Scuba with Santa on December 10, from 12 pm to 4 pm, located at 22950 Hollywood Rd Leonardtown, MD – Santa is coming to the Wellness & Aquatics Center! Each participant will go through a short Discover Scuba course to learn the scuba diving basics and then a picture will be taken with Santa underwater. All equipment is provided. Participants should bring a bathing suit and towel. Please arrive 30 minutes before their time slot for paperwork and gear fitting. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Participants MUST be at least 8 years of age to participate. Anyone under 18 will need to have a parent on site to sign waivers. https://www.facebook.com/events/625679425756380

Town of Leonardtown Saturday Meet-and-Greet with Santa on December 17, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, located in Leonardtown, MD – Reservations for private Meet-and-Greets with Santa are available for families with loved ones with disabilities & for families celebrating a baby’s 1st Christmas. Location will be provided upon registration. For more information contact: brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or 301-475-9791. https://www.facebook.com/events/810898123239151

St. Michael’s School Breakfast with Santa on December 18, from 8:30 am to 11 am, located at 16560 Three Notch Rd, Ridge, MD – Breakfast with Santa and shopping. https://www.facebook.com/events/1183842122490342

Other Ways to Talk to Santa

Santa’s Hotline is an international voicemail line for children of all ages to leave messages for the North Pole at no charge. Callers across the globe may dial Santa’s Hotline at 1-605-313-4000. https://www.freeconferencecall.com/resource-center/santas-hotline-is-now-open-1-605-313-4000

USPS Operation Santa Have your kids write their letters to Santa, and address it to: Santa Claus 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Put a stamp on it and a return address and send it off to Santa! Then see what happens next. Letters received with full Santa addresses will be posted on the USPS Operation Santa site, where anyone can choose to “adopt” a child by sending a gift from their letter to them. https://www.uspsoperationsanta.com/