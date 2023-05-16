LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition and The U.S. Navy Band Country Current in concert On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes.

Saturday’s event will be a celebration of Bluegrass music being held in honor of Armed Forces Day. Local student, Bethany Yeh, will start things off with the National Anthem before the U.S. Navy Band Country Current takes the stage from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Then local favorite, Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition will perform from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

In addition to live music, attendees will be able to purchase and enjoy tasty eats from the Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop.

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch FREE shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation courtesy of the Commissioners of Leonardtown from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf (the trolley is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. throughout the day), or pull up to the Town’s new slips and enjoy the music with friends right from your boat. Land lovers, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort.

Join us for an amazing afternoon of music On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf this Saturday. Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from May ‘til October 2023 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

For more information about this and other exciting concerts in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.