CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” franchise owner Darren Atlas shared insights about the rapidly expanding Slim Chickens brand, its dedication to quality, and its unique offerings.

Darren Atlas, a franchise owner of Slim Chickens, sat down with podcast hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco to discuss the journey of Slim Chickens and its appeal to chicken enthusiasts. The conversation started with a mutual appreciation for fried chicken and a shared passion for good food.

Slim Chickens, founded in Northwest Arkansas about 20 years ago by Tom Gordon and Greg Smart, has rapidly expanded from around 69 locations five years ago to over 240 locations today. The franchise has gained recognition in the better chicken concept of fast-casual restaurants, often compared to popular chains like Zaxby’s, Raising Cane’s, and Chick-fil-A.

The exponential growth and popularity of Slim Chickens comes from their commitment to using fresh, never-frozen chicken that is hand-breaded and made to order.

Atlas, who also has ties to Firehouse Subs, recalled how he first encountered Slim Chickens in Texas during a business trip. Impressed by the quality and taste, he ventured into the franchise business and opened his own Slim Chickens location.

“It’s an amazing brand. Leadership at corporate is just remarkable. Has the right people, and they’re steering it in the right direction,” Atlas remarked.

Hill and Frisco indulged in Slim Chickens’ offerings during the episode, including various sauces and desserts. The hosts appreciated the freshness and flavor of the chicken, contrasting it with experiences where chicken tends to lose its taste when cold. This freshness, combined with a diverse range of house-made sauces, demonstrated Slim Chickens’ dedication to providing an enjoyable dining experience.

Slim Chickens also offers an array of desserts, including a strawberry cheesecake served in a mason jar. The presentation and quality of these desserts make them a delightful treat to end a meal.

“It’s a mason jar with the Slims logo on there. And we make them every morning. And you get to keep the jar. Make a cocktail later after you wash it,” Atlas explained.

Hill ended the episode by highlighting the exceptional customer service provided by Slim Chickens. He recounted a story where a staff member demonstrated patience and professionalism when serving an elderly couple, showcasing the brand’s commitment to hospitality.

“The young lady behind the counter was super professional, handled them so well, and just let them go at their pace. And I want to say that on the air because I want people to know that she really did an excellent job with them. I wanted to put that out there,” said Hill.

For those interested in experiencing the delectable offerings at Slim Chickens, the brand’s commitment to quality and hospitality is evident from the moment you step through their doors. As Atlas summed up, “It’s good stuff.” So, if you’re looking for a taste of crispy, hand-breaded goodness, Slim Chickens is the place to go.

Learn more about Slim Chickens’ Cajun Ranch, Slim Sauce, and desserts in a jar in the full episode: https://youtu.be/dYiuPVxnmJM?si=XdySwJEM6GtUX52-

This episode is sponsored by Bin There Dump That – Residential friendly dumpster rentals for homeowners & contractors | 240-466-3077

–

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!