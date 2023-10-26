The Rex Theatre To Hold A Pop Punk & 2000s Emo Hits Halloween Party

Credit: Brent Latham

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Looking for somewhere to wear the Halloween costume you bought for this year? Look no further! On Saturday, October 28th, 2023, at The Rex Theatre in Leonardtown, Hit or Miss, a local pop punk and early 2000s emo hits band is hosting a 21-plus Halloween party you can’t miss!

Hit or Miss will be selecting five finalists in the Halloween costume contest, and the best of the bunch will be awarded $1000. The band has also created a limited edition T-shirt just for this special event as well as a fun photo booth for concertgoers. Make sure to show up to enjoy the perks!

The band is to feature some of your favorites from Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, A Day To Remember, New Found Glory, and My Chemical Romance. For this special Halloween event, a highlighted tribute to local pop stars- Good Charlotte.

“We get to relive our youth through music with our best friends and it’s always a good time,” Band member Brent Latham told The BayNet.

The event is to start at 9 P.M. and have a soft ending of about 12:30 P.M. Entry is free to those who show up in the Halloween spirit, otherwise, there will be a 10$ cover for those without a costume.

Tickets can be purchased until the day before at www.therextheatresomd.com and be sure to show up for this can’t-miss event!

