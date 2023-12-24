The Story Behind Elf On The Shelf

Some love it. Some hate it. But Elf on the Shelf continues to grow in popularity over the years. In fact, more than 13 million elves have been “adopted” since 2005.

That’s when Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell, published the book Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition that comes with the Scout Elf.

The story goes that Santa’s Scout Elves fly to the North Pole each night to report to Santa if children have been behaving or misbehaving. The elves then fly back and hide in a new spot for children to find him the next morning.

One other rule. Kids can’t touch the elf or he will lose his magic!

A quick search on social media shows all kinds of mischief elves are getting into these days. Parents can find inspiration on Pinterest and Instagram too, with hashtags like #elfontheshelfideas and #elfontheshelf.

Aebersold has also expanded their traditional kit and added an elf clothing line, Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical and Elf Pets – which were featured on a float in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Credit: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

So do you have an Elf on the Shelf? Share your photos with us!

