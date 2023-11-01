The Town of Chesapeake Beach Honors George W. Owings, III

George W. Owings, III

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach mourns the passing of George W. Owings, III, a longtime friend and supporter of the citizens of Chesapeake Beach. MD.

George represented Chesapeake Beach in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1988 to 2004 and served as Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs until early 2023 under three Governors (Governor Ehrlich, Governor O’Malley and Governor Hogan). George played a vital role in the Town as one of the founders of the Town’s annual Stars and Stripes festival and through the support of improvements, to include the Chesapeake Beach Veterans Park. A great advocate of our first responders, earlier this year, George joined Mayor Mahoney, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department (NBVFD) Chief Mills, and late President Weber in testifying before the Maryland State Senate to rename the Fishing Creek bridge the Fallen Heroes Bridge.

“George believed in service. With vigor, he fought for his Country, State, County, and the Twin Beaches. We all admired and loved him”, stated Mayor Pat Mahoney.

Holding a long history of service, George W. Owings, III served in the United States Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968 and the Vietnam War, reaching the rank of Sergeant. He received a Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation with Bronze Star Device, Navy and Marine Corps Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Star Device. The service was the foundation for George’s great love for the American flag and the freedom that it stands for. Mayor Mahoney recalls, “Just like clockwork, after a major storm came through Town, I would receive a call from George saying, ‘Good morning Mayor, the flag looks a little tethered; you need to get a new one up there'”.

Many heroes have shaped the Town of Chesapeake Beach, and George W. Owings, III will be in our hearts forever.