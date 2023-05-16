CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, May 14, 2023, the suspect entered the California Walmart store and then walked out of a side door with merchandise that he did not pay for.

The suspect left in a black Nissan with unknown registration. There was another unidentified person in the vehicle with the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Devin Absher at 301-475-4200, ext. 78054 or email devin.absher@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 25646-23.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.