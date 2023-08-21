Thousands Of Dancing Queens At The Motto Mortgage Preferred And Re/Max One Waterside Pavilion

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Sunday, August 20th, the ABBA tribute band, The Concert, performed live at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and Re/Max One Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, MD. Their website boasts: ‘The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.” ‘

They played all the hits to a thrilled crowd of ABBA enthusiasts who came to sing along. Of course, drinking and dancing and fabulous outfits were befitting the 70s; disco never looked better in Calvert County!

A spectacular light show and strong, beautiful vocals made everyone get up and boogie. Audience members dressed up in sparkles and sequins to feel more connected to the music, and the house was packed.

One of the band members is pregnant, proving how determined and loyal The Concert is to the music and their fans. With all the costume changes, dance numbers, and musical intermissions, the energy level soared throughout the night. This band is a rare breed to find in the world of tribute artists!

The Concert danced and sang their way into our hearts with go-go boots, miniskirts, and man spandex. You can’t discuss important musical movements of that decade without mentioning ABBA, and this tribute band does a fantastic job of honoring the music and the people who made it.

With any great show, as it ended, the audience clamored for more. They got what they wanted – an encore!

It was a kaleidoscope of color, beauty, and smooth moves; it doesn’t get much groovier than that. With a lightning-speed tour schedule, it’s incredible how these talented singers and musicians can give it their all, time after time. Concertgoers left in high spirits, still singing and reliving a wonderful time gone by.

What did you think of the show? Leave your comments below!

Scroll the gallery for pictures from the event and send us your best shots on Facebook, click here.

For more information on The Concert and their tour dates, click here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com