Thousands Of Maryland Workers Owed Back Pay

MARYLAND – The U.S. Department of Labor says more than 4,000 workers in Maryland are owed millions in back pay.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division recovered about $6.6 million, including thousands of dollars in back wages for workers in the Baltimore area.

The department says a large amount of that money is unclaimed because the workers can’t be found, employees changed jobs, addresses, changed their names or an employer didn’t keep their contact information.

The unclaimed money can only be held for three years before it’s turned over to the Department of Treasury.

There’s now a new tool to find out if you’re owed back pay. It’s called Workers Owed Wages (WOW). To find out more you can call 410-962-6211.

